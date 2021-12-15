'RHOBH' Season 12 Filming Halted After COVID-19 Outbreak

TV
Lindsay Cronin

Production on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 has just been halted after an outbreak of COVID-19 amongst its cast members.

On Monday, December 13, after actress Garcelle Beauvais, who was added to the show amid season 10, took to her Instagram page, where she confirmed she'd tested positive, PEOPLE revealed Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna had also contracted the highly-contagious coronavirus.

"The girls who are sick are trying to take care of themselves," an insider told the outlet.

The 'RHOBH' Cast is Vaccinated

Shutterstock | 842284

"The other cast members are nervous now that they might have it. Production is taking every precaution to keep people safe," the source continued. "All of the ladies are vaccinated. They're fine and will be fine because of it."

In a video shared to her Instagram page on Monday, Beauvais, who also serves as a co-host of the daytime talk show, The Real, confirmed she was doing "okay" after the diagnosis.

"I found out that I tested positive for COVID. I feel okay, I'm sure I will continue to feel okay," she shared with her fans and followers.

Garcelle Beauvais' Kids Have Tested Negative

Shutterstock | 673594

Beauvais went on to say that, surprisingly, her twin sons, 14-year-old Jax and Jaid, had not yet contracted the virus.

"My boys are being tested, so far they've tested negative. We're going to continue testing them," she shared.

Beauvais also said that she "may show up" virtually on Zoom to continue her hosting gig on The Real.

"A Monday morning update for you all. Thankful to be vaccinated and to not be showing symptoms. Please comment below with alllll the TV & movie recommendations for the next 10 days. I love you all!!" Beauvais wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

The 'RHOBH' Cast Just Attended an Awards Show as a Group

Shutterstock | 564025

Prior to their positive COVID-19 diagnoses, Rinna, Jayne, and Beauvais attended the 2021 People's Choice Awards with their Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, including Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

While the series was nominated in the category of The Reality Show of 2021, they unfortunately lost the nod to Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which wrapped its 20th and final season in June.

As fans may recall, Kemsley, Richards, and Kathy Hilton were all diagnosed with COVID-29 last fall amid production on season 11.

Dorit Kemsley is in the Midst of Much Drama Amid 'RHOBH' Season 12

Shutterstock | 673594

In October, as filming began on the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kemsley was targeted in a tragic home invasion and robbery at her multi-million dollar Encino Hills, California, home as her kids slept in other rooms. And, just one month later, Kemsley's husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Rinna, Jayne, Beauvais, and their cast mates are expected to return to Bravo for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 sometime in 2022.

