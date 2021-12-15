'RHOBH' Season 12 Filming Halted After COVID-19 Outbreak

Production on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 has just been halted after an outbreak of COVID-19 amongst its cast members.

On Monday, December 13, after actress Garcelle Beauvais, who was added to the show amid season 10, took to her Instagram page, where she confirmed she'd tested positive, PEOPLE revealed Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna had also contracted the highly-contagious coronavirus.

"The girls who are sick are trying to take care of themselves," an insider told the outlet.