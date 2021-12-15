Zendaya Goes Undercover On The Internet & Responds To Real Comments About Herself

Fans love it when their favorite celebrities take the time to answer their questions on social media, and that's exactly what Zendaya did for GQ during an episode of "Actually Me" on YouTube earlier this year.
Going undercover on the internet to respond to real comments and queries about herself, the Dune, Euphoria, and Spiderman star, 25, spared no details as she dished on her favorite Harry Potter character, her Disney days, what she does to curb stress and anxiety, and the shocking thing she's learned about her favorite noodles.
Zendaya, who was GQ's cover star in February, promoted her feature in the magazine on Instagram, as seen below. Scroll for photos, video, and more!