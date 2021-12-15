Zendaya Goes Undercover On The Internet & Responds To Real Comments About Herself

Fans love it when their favorite celebrities take the time to answer their questions on social media, and that's exactly what Zendaya did for GQ during an episode of "Actually Me" on YouTube earlier this year.

Going undercover on the internet to respond to real comments and queries about herself, the Dune, Euphoria, and Spiderman star, 25, spared no details as she dished on her favorite Harry Potter character, her Disney days, what she does to curb stress and anxiety, and the shocking thing she's learned about her favorite noodles.

Zendaya, who was GQ's cover star in February, promoted her feature in the magazine on Instagram, as seen below. Scroll for photos, video, and more!

Favorite 'Harry Potter' Character

Scroll for the video. Creating new profiles in her name on various social media platforms, Zendaya surfed the net in search of questions from people interested to learn more about her. Typing from a Twitter account called "ActuallyZendaya96," which had "It's Actually Me" written in the bio, the Emmy winner revealed which Harry Potter character she likes best and which Hogwarts House is her favorite, getting really specific on the "why."

"People may say this is basic, but I'm gonna go with Harry Potter himself and Gryffindor. Why? Because when I went to the Harry Potter Museum for my birthday, they told me that when they ask people who their favorite character is, people never say Harry," she replied.

Zendaya proceeded to explain at length: "Somehow because he's the lead character, and he is like the chosen one, people decide not to choose him 'cause they think they're being cool. But he is the chosen one people all right? And he's been through a lot and he's a G, so I'm going with Harry."

She added: "I feel like I'm a Griffindor because I've always loved lions."

Below is a snap from her photo interview with GQ, in which she talked about her movie, Malcolm & Marie. Keep scrolling for more!

Her Disney Days

If you thought that was a long, elaborate answer, Zendaya put the same amount of effort and energy into replying to questions and comments on YouTube, Quora, and Instagram. She also went onto her IMDb and Wikipedia pages to do some fact-checking, creating new accounts under which to deliver her replies -- and thanking people for their "accurate" input.

Coming across a nostalgic comment about her Shake It Up days, the former Disney Channel star gushed about her fans, saying: "It's just cool to see the fact that people have grown with me and taking this journey with me."

Zendaya continued: "I appreciate anyone who has seen anything that I do or cares at all. But yeah I love seeing the people that have grown up with me 'cause we've all kind of done this thing together."

Scroll through the embed below for more pics from Zendaya's GQ interview.

Stress & Anxiety Tips

Zendaya also shared her tips for dealing with stress and anxiety, trying to be as helpful as possible to a fan asking about it on Twitter.

"I'm kind of trying to navigate that myself. Stress and anxiety is a constant factor in my life due to my work and how tough I am on myself. And so, I'm kind of on my own discovery of one of the best ways to kind of manage that in a healthy way," she said, revealing she focuses on "trying to do things that bring me joy."

Among her favorite activities to loosen up and relax, Zendaya listed painting and journaling, while also placing huge importance on "having someone that you can call and just vent to."

"Also just being outside in nature, obviously safely," she added, mindful of the pandemic restrictions in place at the time. "So I go on hikes that nobody is ever around me. It's just me and like Darnell [Apppling, her assitant] and my dog."

Why She Can't Eat Noodles Anymore

When asked whether she still loved Cup O' Noodles, Zendaya, who is a vegetarian, candidly revealed she's been put off from eating them after learning their chicken flavoring is not artificial.

"I saw something that said it was like essentially chicken powder," she said, adding that she "felt like a fraud because I've been essentially eating chicken powder."

"So I've since gotten rid of Cup O' Noodles and Top Ramen altogether," she said, noting: "I felt horrible that I didn't know that."

Her Skincare Routine

Zendaya also answered a question about her skincare routine, revealing that her sensitive skin compels her to keep everything as simple as possible in order to avoid breakouts and eczema flares.

"Consistency is key, sticking with products and keeping it simple," she said. "I have very sensitive skin and I can't do much. So I have to do like fragrance-less kind of situations and just keep it really, really simple like cleanser, moisturizer."

To find out which of her K.C Undercover co-stars Zendaya is still friends with, how she motivated herself to workout during quarantine -- spoiler: it involved wearing wigs --, her tips for new Shakespeare readers, and the secret to her always-flawless fashion, watch GQ's full "Actually Me" video below.

