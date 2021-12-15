Zendaya Goes Undercover On The Internet & Responds To Real Comments About Herself

Scroll for the video. Creating new profiles in her name on various social media platforms, Zendaya surfed the net in search of questions from people interested to learn more about her. Typing from a Twitter account called "ActuallyZendaya96," which had "It's Actually Me" written in the bio, the Emmy winner revealed which Harry Potter character she likes best and which Hogwarts House is her favorite, getting really specific on the "why."

"People may say this is basic, but I'm gonna go with Harry Potter himself and Gryffindor. Why? Because when I went to the Harry Potter Museum for my birthday, they told me that when they ask people who their favorite character is, people never say Harry," she replied.

Zendaya proceeded to explain at length: "Somehow because he's the lead character, and he is like the chosen one, people decide not to choose him 'cause they think they're being cool. But he is the chosen one people all right? And he's been through a lot and he's a G, so I'm going with Harry."

She added: "I feel like I'm a Griffindor because I've always loved lions."

