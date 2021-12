Miley Cyrus is making it a very French affair while showing off in thigh-high boots. The 29-year-old singer continues to make headlines for her upcoming New Year's Eve Special with SNL star Pete Davidson, but it was a solo affair in a recent Instagram share as Miley went fun for her 154 million+ followers.

The "Midnight Sky" hitmaker's gallery came with a blue look, a very blue caption, and a bit of a skill-set needed to understand the whole thing. Check it out below.