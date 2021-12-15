Kate Beckinsale’s Dating History: Marriage, Long-Term Romances And Flings

For a big Hollywood star, Kate Beckinsale surprisingly has a relatively low-key love life. As far as the public knows, the Guilty Party actress has had two long-term relationships – one of them a marriage – as well as a number of flings. It seems the biggest issue the 48-year-old Brit has had to face (if you could even call it an issue) is age difference – a few of her past S.O.’s have been much younger than her. Overall, that’s pretty tame by Hollywood standards.

Take a look at the details below.

Michael Sheen

Shutterstock | 2914948

The Underworld star was in a relationship with Twilight actor Michael Sheen from 1995 to 2003. The pair never married but have a daughter together – Beckinsale’s only child – named Lily Mo Sheen, who was born in 1999.

The two are friendly exes. They continued to coparent their daughter long after they split, often spend special occasions together and post hilariously pics on Instagram where they poke fun at each other. Speaking to Chelsea Handler on coparenting, Beckinsale said, “[I]f you both really put your kid's well-being first and share a sense of humor, you're sort of halfway there.”

Len Wiseman

Shutterstock | 1092671

After her split from Sheen, the Pearl Harbor star hooked up with Len Wiseman, her director in Underworld. The two met on set in 2003, were married by May 2004 and stayed together for 11 years until 2015. A source told People at the time that “there has been no drama. It’s just not Kate’s style. They have both had complicated schedules and have grown apart.” Citing “irreconcilable differences,” Wiseman filed for divorce in 2016, which was finalized in November 2019.

Matt Rife And Jack Whitehall

Shutterstock | 564025

Following Wiseman’s divorce filing in 2017, Beckinsale went out with comedian Matt Rife, who was 22 years her junior. News of the romance broke after the two were snapped sharing a steamy kiss. Speaking to Us Weekly after the relationship ended, Rife said, “We dated for a year … it was complicated. For sure. A lot of ups and downs. But she’s moved on.”

Next, the Serendipity star was linked in 2018 to British comedian Jack Whitehall after the two were spotted packing on the PDA at a Los Angeles karaoke bar.

Pete Davidson And Goody Grace

Shutterstock | 673594

Rumors of a relationship between Beckinsale and SNL star Pete Davidson started when they were spotted getting flirty at a Golden Globes after-party in January 2019. From there, the hookup quickly turned into a PDA-filled relationship. Though they seemed happy, the British beauty felt judged because of their age gap (Davidson is 20 years younger), telling SNL, “Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference.” Alas, the romance fizzled out after just three months.

In January 2020, Beckinsale was linked to singer Goody Grace, who is 23 years younger than her. They exchanged “I love yous” on Instagram and were spotted holding hands but split in October 2020.

