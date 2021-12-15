Kim Kardashian On Parenting, Post-Quarantine Anxiety & Seeking 'Total Happiness'

With four kids at home, Kim certainly knows a thing or two about raising children. So when the reality star was asked what warning she'd give to new prospective parents, this was her sage advice: "Just wing it, you'll figure it out."

Kim explained: "It's not really a warning but just maybe it'll calm you: everyone's winging it."

As for her own experience, the E! star admitted things can get a little crazy with her brood, especially when there's an argument involved. According to Kim, whenever she gets into any sort of disagreement with her eldest, 8-year-old daughter North, she'll often attack her interior design sense to get back at her mom.

"She'll say, 'Your house is so ugly, it's all white. Who lives like this?" Kim revealed the meanest thing her kids have said to her, admitting that it does get to her a little bit. "It is kind of mean, because I like my house."