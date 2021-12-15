Kim Kardashian On Parenting, Post-Quarantine Anxiety & Seeking 'Total Happiness'

While everyone's keeping their eyes on her burgeoning romance with Pete Davidson, makeup mogul Kim Kardashian has other things going on in her life besides a new love. The 41-year-old mother-of-four, who's recently been taking strides to find her independence amid her ongoing divorce with her estranged husband Kanye West, was all about her little ones as she offered a glimpse into her family life on Ellen's Bubble platform.
During an October episode of "Mom Confessions," Kim got candid about parenting, revealing the meanest thing her kids have said to her. She also dished on her biggest mom fail and which of her traits she wished her children hadn't inherited. Scroll for details.