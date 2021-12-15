'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Named 'The French Bella Hadid'

French model Thylane Blondeau continues to seal her spot in the fashion industry as she gets a nod from L'Officiel Magazine Paris. This isn't the first time Thylane is covering a L'Officiel Magazine since she was a cover girl in 2017. The 20-year-old graced the Winter 2021 edition in a series of fashion-forward outfits. The tagline for the issue read "The Many Faces of Thylane Blondeau." Although Thylane took a hiatus from social media, she came back briefly to share this new spread with her 4.8 million Instagram followers.

We're about to break down every look in the five-slide posts, which were fun shoots for the model.

Breezy In Lace (Innocent Face)

Shutterstock | 1092671

The second slide featuring a barefaced Thylane is a candid shot from an angle that gives us a full view of her beautiful face and cute pout. Thylane's breeze-blown blond highlight hair gives the picture an innocent air.

She adorns her neck with a simple gold necklace with a single diamond stud at the center. Her lace top has a V-neck line with a gold "V" signature detail at the base. No earrings, no outrageous makeup, this picture is perfect.

Surrounded By Nature (Chilled Face)

Shutterstock | 192643656

The next picture is a blend between preppy and chilled as Thylane wears a two-piece see-through white outfit. She pulls her natural hair back with a black hairband and keeps her makeup to the barest minimum.

The young model sits on the floor with her back to the glass windows while she turns to look at the camera. You can see the trees through the big glass windows, and Thylane looks at peace with nature. This shot is soothing for the nerves.

Cool Chic Face

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:ThylaneBlondeau2018.jpg

Thylane wears an off-shoulder black crop top and grey sweatpants in this picture. The combination gives you a peek at her midriff's plush skin. She tousles her hair and finishes the look with dark shades indoors – badass.

Once again, Thylane ditches the dramatic makeup and opts for a natural glam – it's barely noticeable. She nails the unbothered super sexy cool look to a tee.

Exotic Mademoiselle

Shutterstock | 2131613

The last picture proves Thylane can do it all! This look is edgy and sexy as she wears a plunging neckline black dress with diamonds on the edges. The 20-year-old pairs the dress with a black velvet jacket and sweeps her brown hair to the side this time.

Sticking to her natural look theme, Thylane wears bare makeup and bold round frame glasses. That goggles are a nice touch because they switch the look from sultry to studious giving it a deliciously coy finish.

