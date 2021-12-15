'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Named 'The French Bella Hadid'

French model Thylane Blondeau continues to seal her spot in the fashion industry as she gets a nod from L'Officiel Magazine Paris. This isn't the first time Thylane is covering a L'Officiel Magazine since she was a cover girl in 2017. The 20-year-old graced the Winter 2021 edition in a series of fashion-forward outfits. The tagline for the issue read "The Many Faces of Thylane Blondeau." Although Thylane took a hiatus from social media, she came back briefly to share this new spread with her 4.8 million Instagram followers.

We're about to break down every look in the five-slide posts, which were fun shoots for the model.