Arkansas Waitress Fired After Receiving Huge Tip

For workers in the service industry, there is nothing better than receiving a large tip, but one Arkansas waitress recently received such a huge sum that she made the news.

After attending a conference, owner of the real estate company Witly, Grant Wise, sat down for dinner with 40 other people at Oven and Tap in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Wise and his friends felt particularly grateful and generous that day, so they all chipped in and left an enormous $4,400 tip for their servers.

