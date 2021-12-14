Mark Meadows Says January 6 Committee 'Selectively Leaked' Texts From Fox Hosts

On January 6, as rioters violently stormed the United States Capitol building, those close to former President Donald Trump urged him to denounce their actions.

But it took Trump hours to explicitly call on his supporters to back down, which allowed them to invade and vandalize the Capitol building and clash with security forces.

The House committee investigating the riots made this clear during a hearing Monday, when it revealed text messages sent to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Text Messages

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican, read the text messages Fox News hosts and other people close to Trump sent to Meadows on January 6.

"Mark, president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy," is what Fox News host Laura Ingraham wrote to Meadows.

"Can he make a statement? Ask people to leave the Capitol," her colleague Sean Hannity texted.

Donald Trump Jr., the president's eldest son, repeatedly texted Meadows as well.

Meadows Slams Committee

In an interview with Newsmax, Meadows slammed the January 6 committee as biased, and claimed that its members did their best to paint Trump in a negative light.

"We've tried very hard, in [a] very transparent and accommodating way, to share non-privileged information," Meadows told host Rob Schmitt.

"And what we found out tonight is that not only did that just get disregarded, but then they tried to weaponize text messages, selectively leaked them, to put out a narrative, quite frankly, that the president didn't act," he continued, insisting that Trump "did act."

On Being Held In Contempt

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Mark_Meadows_(48513737432).jpg

All members of the committee voted Monday to hold Meadows in contempt for failing to fully respect the subpoena. The measure, which is heading to the full House, urges the Justice Department to charge Meadows with contempt of Congress.

But according to Meadows, the resolution "was not about holding me in contempt."

"It's about coming after President Donald Trump, and sadly, that's what tonight's vote was all about," the former White House chief of staff said, stressing that he has to honor Trump's executive privilege.

Fox Hosts Silent

On Monday, Meadows also appeared on Fox News, as reported by The Hill.

Speaking with Sean Hannity, the former White House chief of staff insisted that Trump "acted quickly" on January 6 and helped stop the protests.

The two did not discuss the text messages they exchange on that day. However, Hannity made sure to defend the former president and dismiss the committee as a "hyperpartisan pre-determined outcome anti-Trump."

Laura Ingraham made no mention of the text messages she sent either, according to The Hill.

