Mark Meadows Says January 6 Committee 'Selectively Leaked' Texts From Fox Hosts

On January 6, as rioters violently stormed the United States Capitol building, those close to former President Donald Trump urged him to denounce their actions.

But it took Trump hours to explicitly call on his supporters to back down, which allowed them to invade and vandalize the Capitol building and clash with security forces.

The House committee investigating the riots made this clear during a hearing Monday, when it revealed text messages sent to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.