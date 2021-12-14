Shiloh Jolie-Pitt 'Desperate' To See Her Dad Amid Ongoing Custody Battle

Although it may seem like the world is her oyster right now, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is reportedly struggling at home. The celebrity teen, who's been killing it on the red carpet as she jetted around the world with her famous mom, Angelina Jolie, for The Eternals Rome, London, and Los Angeles premieres these past couple of months, is longing for more quality time with dad Brad Pitt amid the ongoing custody battle, a source told OK! Magazine.

As Brad and Angelina's five-year-long divorce continues to rage on, with the legal battle currently for custody currently favoring the 46-year-old Maleficent star, 15-year-old Shiloh is "desperate" to see her dad, claimed the insider.

Details below.

Missing Dad

Shutterstock | 564025

With the approaching holidays, Shiloh is seriously missing her dad, who's had limited contact with his six kids after his partial-custody win in May was denied in late October following the disqualification of the judge who ordered it. Shiloh, who is Brad and Angelina's firstborn, has reportedly been the most impacted by the absence of her father and is pining to reconnect with him.

“Shiloh’s desperate to see her father but the circumstances make it impossible, other than a quick trip to his house here and there," the source told OK! Magazine.

Daddy's Girl

Shutterstock | 895366

Meanwhile, it seems that Shiloh's five siblings -- Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13 -- are taking the family's split a lot better than the 15-year-old aspiring model and dancer is.

“Sometimes, Shiloh is the only one [of her siblings] who doesn’t seem to be willing to turn her back on Brad,” said the insider, adding that the rest of the Jolie-Pitt brood is getting used to not having their dad around.

This is particularly true about Maddox, shared the source. As fans will remember, Maddox has had a strained relationship with the 57-year-old Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood star ever since their alleged altercation in 2016, which reportedly accelerated their parents' divorce.

Her Christmas Wish

Shutterstock | 842245

With Shiloh now being the only family member who's remained daddy's little girl, the teen's reportedly been feeling down as she looks toward a lonely holiday season.

“It’s only Shiloh who defends her dad. She really wants them all to spend Christmas together, and she’s having a hard time accepting it won’t happen," said the source, noting that Maddox and Pax are still at odds with their father.

“Brad tried so hard to fix things, but Maddox and even Pax both blame him for the family fallout and refuse to see him,” shared the insider.

Brad Hoping For Peace

Shutterstock | 673594

Likewise, Brad is reportedly just as desperate to reconnect with his kids, with the source revealing the Fight Club star still harbors hope the conflict might be resolved.

“Brad hopes that one day he and Angelina find a way to forgive each other and move forward, for the kids’ sakes [sic] if nothing else," the source told OK! Magazine. "He hates all the bad blood.”

