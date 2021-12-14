Shiloh Jolie-Pitt 'Desperate' To See Her Dad Amid Ongoing Custody Battle

Although it may seem like the world is her oyster right now, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is reportedly struggling at home. The celebrity teen, who's been killing it on the red carpet as she jetted around the world with her famous mom, Angelina Jolie, for The Eternals Rome, London, and Los Angeles premieres these past couple of months, is longing for more quality time with dad Brad Pitt amid the ongoing custody battle, a source told OK! Magazine.

As Brad and Angelina's five-year-long divorce continues to rage on, with the legal battle currently for custody currently favoring the 46-year-old Maleficent star, 15-year-old Shiloh is "desperate" to see her dad, claimed the insider.

Details below.