Whenever you commit $40 million a year for a starting quarterback, you expect that player to win big games and deliver when it matters the most.

Nonetheless, it seems like Dak Prescott has left a lot to be desired since signing that massive contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys.

Slumps happen in the NFL and are nothing to worry about for most top-notch QBs. The problem is that Prescott has yet to prove that he can sit on that table despite making big bucks.