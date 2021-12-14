MLB Rumors: Rangers Shocked Corey Seager With Their Aggressive Plan

Corey Seager is the man of the hour around Major League Baseball right now, and not precisely because of his undeniable talent.

The former World Series MVP left the Los Angeles Dodgers to sign a mammoth deal with the Texas Rangers, setting the bar quite high for the remaining shortstops in free agency.

But, contrary to what most people think, Seager didn't leave the West Coast just because of the money. Apparently, he was pretty shocked by the Rangers' aggressiveness and determination to turn the team around.