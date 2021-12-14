Olivia Wilde Hangs Around The Desert In Her Underwear

Shutterstock | 842245

Rebecca Cukier

Olivia Wilde is making waves in a black bra and from a scorching-hot desert while fronting Vogue. The actress and girlfriend to singer Harry Styles continues to make headlines for her romance with the former One Direction star, but it's a headline on her own watch for Olivia this week as she graces the iconic magazine's cover.

Posting the milestone to her Instagram ahead of the weekend, 37-year-old Olivia stunned fans in her skimpy look, with subsequent photos showing off even more from the feature.

Sizzles In The Desert

Shutterstock | 842284

Scroll for the photo, one gaining over 200,000 likes, including one from sitcom star Jennifer Aniston. It showed Olivia staring down the lens while backed by desert landscapes, distant hills, and near-purple skies. The mom of two rocked a messy-haired finish while posing in a plunging black bra, with a high-waisted matching skirt completing the look - oh, and a belt, too.

Rocking dewy makeup for an almost-sweaty finish, Olivia smoldered with a nude lip and warming blush - see more snaps after the cover.

See More Photos Below

An emoji was the only caption for the above photo, although there was little more in subsequent images as Olivia wrote: "Honored to have spent a few days of fun in the desert with @annieleibovitz and the brilliant @voguemagazine team for this story, written by Alexandra Schwartz. Thank you @gabriellak_j @edwardlampley @gracegraceahn @sergiokletnoy. Truly what is life? 🤯"

Quick to comment was celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson, who wrote: "Stunning peaceful strength!!!" Meanwhile, a third photo showed the star rocking a backless black dress amid sand dunes.

Doesn't Care What People Think

Shutterstock | 842245

Wilde has opened up on her relationship with Styles, 27. Per Page Six, the ex to Jason Sudeikis stated:

“It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative,” adding: “But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love." The actress continues to clap back at those criticizing the age gap - a Kate Beckinsale 2.0.

#EnvironmentFirst

The True Botanicals spokesperson, also known for putting the planet first, has further spoken out - nothing to do with Brit boyfriend Harry, though. She told Vogue:

“People tend to equate indulgence with something naughty,” adding: “If it’s environmentally responsible, if it is better for your health, it can’t be indulgent. I think we need to dig deep to reconstruct the cliché surrounding sustainability in beauty and allow people to understand that they can indulge in skin care and feel like they are treating themselves, even if it’s something that’s actually very good for the environment.”

