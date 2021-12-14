Every Dress Nicky Hilton Wore For Paris' 3-Day Barbie Pink Wedding Marathon

World
Shutterstock | 921176

chisom

Nicky Hilton proves she's the Yin to Paris Hilton's Yang and deserves to win the sister of the year award. She indulged Paris's eccentric fashion demands for the 3-day wedding last month and delivered each look. Nicky showed a side of her we didn't know existed, and it deserves a standing ovation.

The barbie pink influence lingered because Nicky wore a dress of the same color long after the wedding. Perhaps we have a new "Queen of pink," but the jury is still out on that. The whole event aired on NBC's Peacock TV.

For now, let's examine every look from day 1 till the end.

The Latest

Angelina Jolie Grabs Coffee In Silky Pajama Bottoms

Zendaya Rocks Barbie-Pink Alexander McQueen Pantsuit with Dagger Stilettos

Harvey Weinstein Couldn't Remember If He Assaulted Kate Beckinsale or Not

Dua Lipa Reportedly Earned $2.5 million Each Month In 2021

A Look At Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline

Bridesmaid In Baby Pink

Unsplash | Johanne Kristensen

Nicky Hilton looked like a princess from a MyScene movie in her baby pink mesh lace dress. The Alice and Olivia piece had a high neck long sleeve lace detail meshed with a tube top. The lower skirt features multiple layered laces with a bold silk sash held in the middle.

Chris Dylan styled Nicky's hair in a loose chignon, while Kat Guevara finished the look with soft pink-themed makeup. The 38-year-old socialite held a bouquet in the same shade.

Movies

Four Times Alexandra Daddario Dropped Our Jaws On The Red Carpet This Year

See Alexandra Daddario Stun In Different Outfits

By chisom

The Neon Carnival

Shutterstock | 564025

Paris Hilton attended her neon carnival wedding event in a complete barbie pink high-low chiffon dress, and Nicky matched her energy in matching pink Pumps. The businesswoman wore a mini Balmain print dress looking like a walking carnival of colors.

She opted for a long wavy blond hairstyle to match the carnival atmosphere. Nicky sticks to her usual rose-pink lip gloss since the dress is colorful enough to arrest attention. The former model didn't forget her fashion roots with retirement, as she blended the right accessories with her outfit.

January Jones' Naughty Picture Lands Her In Time Out

Khloe Kardashian Wears Sister Kourtney’s Dress For People’s Choice Awards

Sparkles

Shutterstock | 64736

The final day certainly wasn't the least look-wise because Nicky outdid her previous outfits. The mother of two stunned in a shimmery pink cut-out Prabal Gurung floor-length dress. The cut-outs had silver trimmings – all of the accessories needed for the show-stopping dress.

Nicky left her natural blond wavy hair down with a center part. She wore silver stud earrings and had subtle pink shade makeup on. Although Paris Hilton looked like a goddess throughout her 72-hour wedding celebration, Nicky took her rightful place beside her and didn't fade into the background.

'Babydoll Vibes'

Shutterstock | 564025

Three days of wearing pink dresses undoubtedly left an aftertaste in Nicky's mouth. The 38-year-old socialite looked adorable in a micro-mini Valentino hot pink dress, and black pantyhose. She paired it with black platform pumps that showed off her long legs. The dress was already accessorized three mini festive bows in linear alignment, so Nicky wore only a simple stud. To complete the nostalgic look, the retired model tied her hair up in a ponytail with a black ribbon. Every outfit was a hit, from the classy bridesmaid dress to the mini Balmain and the maxi Prabal Gurung sequins number. What a delightful sight to behold! You can see more pictures on Nicky's Instagram.

Read Next

Must Read

Salma Hayek 'Hotter' Than JLo With Bikini Proof

'Eternals' Superhero Role A 'Humbling Experience' For Salma Hayek

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Strapless Jumpsuit With A Little Gucci

'Squid Game' Star HoYeon Jung Stuns In Calvin Klein Underwear

Chanel West Coast Flaunts Weekend Gains In Strapless Corset

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.