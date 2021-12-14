Every Dress Nicky Hilton Wore For Paris' 3-Day Barbie Pink Wedding Marathon

Nicky Hilton proves she's the Yin to Paris Hilton's Yang and deserves to win the sister of the year award. She indulged Paris's eccentric fashion demands for the 3-day wedding last month and delivered each look. Nicky showed a side of her we didn't know existed, and it deserves a standing ovation.

The barbie pink influence lingered because Nicky wore a dress of the same color long after the wedding. Perhaps we have a new "Queen of pink," but the jury is still out on that. The whole event aired on NBC's Peacock TV.

For now, let's examine every look from day 1 till the end.