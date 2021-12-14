Zendaya Rocks Barbie-Pink Alexander McQueen Pantsuit with Dagger Stilettos

Zendaya is rocking her hot pink pantsuit like a boss and throwing in sky-high stilettos to elongate her already-Amazonian frame. The 25-year-old actress was on Good Morning America this week and looking her usual amazing self - of course, co-star and boyfriend Tom Holland was by her side.

Quickly making Nylon's headlines was the actress and singer's hot pink two-piece, one shouting out the Barbie-pink trend and big-time bringing back the matching two-piece look - that isn't a pandemic sweatsuit. Check it out below.