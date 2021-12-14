Zendaya Rocks Barbie-Pink Alexander McQueen Pantsuit with Dagger Stilettos

Zendaya is rocking her hot pink pantsuit like a boss and throwing in sky-high stilettos to elongate her already-Amazonian frame. The 25-year-old actress was on Good Morning America this week and looking her usual amazing self - of course, co-star and boyfriend Tom Holland was by her side.

Quickly making Nylon's headlines was the actress and singer's hot pink two-piece, one shouting out the Barbie-pink trend and big-time bringing back the matching two-piece look - that isn't a pandemic sweatsuit. Check it out below.

Stuns In Barbie-Pink Look

Scroll for photos. Zendaya was photographed arriving at SiriusXM studio in New York City, also on the set, with GMA sharing photos to its Instagram. The Valentino spokesperson was head-to-toe in British designer Alexander McQueen, seen in a double-breasted and v-neck blazer worn shirtless, with a pair of tapered and flattering pants matching the jacket.

Zendaya also donned black high heels, plus massive hoop earrings. She went classic with her long hair worn down and parted down the middle. More photos after the snap.

Proving She's 'Fearless'

The former Disney star is also fresh from a massive feature with Interview Mag - the media outlet has been doubling down on the high-profile celebs this fall, interviewing everyone from Miley Cyrus to Lourdes Leon.

"I think something that many actors have, which is something you learn, is that you can’t be afraid to look stupid, you can’t be afraid to mess up, you can’t be afraid of anything." Zendaya stated. "I’m trying to apply that to other parts of my life."

See More Photos Below

Continuing, the brunette added: "Because I’m always afraid to do things in fear of not being great. But the only way to get great is to be fearless and try."

The actress also touched on her role in hit series Euphoria, co-starring Sydney Sweeney.

"We spend so many hours creating something. I look at it like, “I’m going to be spending 12 hours a day on this, I’m going to be researching 6 hours a day before I even get on a set. I want to make sure I’m going to love these people, she clarified.

Brands Loving Her

Alongside fronting luxury Italian label Valentino, Zendaya is also the promotional face of skincare giant Lancôme, fronting its Idôle Aura scent. She joins the long list of celebrities repping designer or beauty brands - while 29-year-old singer Miley Cyrus is the face of Gucci's scents, singer Dua Lipa is the promo face for luxury Italian designer Versace.

September, meanwhile, brought a Vogue cover as Zendaya told fans: "I’ve had quite a surreal week, and this moment is the most beautiful addition. Incredibly grateful to be on the cover of @britishvogue October issue."

