Salma Hayek 'Hotter' Than JLo With Bikini Proof

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 842245

Rebecca Cukier

Salma Hayek is back in the news - this time, as Twitter seemingly decides she's "hotter" than Jennifer Lopez. The 55-year-old actress is a smidge older than the American Idol judge - while both ladies regularly top lists of age-defying celebrities, it looks like social media was leaning towards Salma winning the "hottest" crown this month.

Per TMZ, the MCU star was a clear winner as fans compared her to 52-year-old Lopez. The Mexican's Instagram is also packed with bikini snaps proving why fans are voting for her.

The Latest

NFL Rumors: Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Warns The League After Big Win Over WFT

Justin & Hailey Bieber Renovate $25.8 Million Beverly Park Home

NBA Rumors: Nuggets Could Acquire Kemba Walker For JaMychal Green & Draft Pick

Kemba Walker Sells 9,500 SqFt Massachusetts Mansion Amid Career Woes

Should Jennifer Aniston Be Criticized For Not Having Kids?

Deemed 'Hotter' Than JLo

Shutterstock | 159556

Scroll for photos. A Twitter poll over the weekend came with fans being asked who was the "baddest out of these 2 ladies" as a photo showed both Hayek and Lopez.

"Salma past, present, in her prime, now & twice on Sundays," one fan quickly replied. Another, meanwhile, wrote: "Don't ever disrespect Salma and her elite horchata buckets again." Salma has been making 2021 headlines galore for posting swimwear snaps to social media - a recent one sees her lounging around a hammock while in a plunging one-piece.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek Dazzles Braless In Barbie-Pink Dress

Salma Hayek Dazzles Braless In Barbie-Pink Dress

By Rebecca Cukier

Scroll For More Photos

Turns out, Salma thinks posting bikinis shots to social media is "liberating," something she revealed earlier this year. Speaking to ET, the mom of one revealed:

"I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year," then adding: "I'm glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it, because it was the first week of the vacation." Salma has since complained of struggling to lose the weight she gained for House of Gucci.

Too Many Of Them?

Shutterstock | 2914948

Referring to the carousel of swimwear snaps kicking 2021 off, Salma continued, joking: "People are sick of it but I'm going to let them take a break. They're going to think I'm wearing a bikini every day. No, they're all from the same location."

"I'm going to put up another one. I’m almost running out of them but I don't know if you have that feeling, like, 2021!" she added. JLo, meanwhile, continues to up the ante via her jaw-dropping workout body. More after the jump.

Sense Of Humor, Too

Posing from a swimming pool this month and while in a low-cut Gucci bathing suit, Salma updated her Instagram, telling fans:

"This is not my wardrobe for “House of Gucci “ but I highly recommend it anyway 🙂 Este no es mi vestuario en la película “La Casa Gucci” pero de todos modos se las recomiendo mucho. @houseofguccimovie @gucci."

Salma remains front-page news for the newly-released movie also starring "Bad Romance" singer Lady Gaga and Hollywood heavyweight Al Pacino. See her Insta for more.

Read Next

Must Read

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Strapless Jumpsuit With A Little Gucci

'Squid Game' Star HoYeon Jung Stuns In Calvin Klein Underwear

Salma Hayek Dazzles Braless In Barbie-Pink Dress

Chloë Grace Moretz Rocks Leggy Miniskirt With Louis Vuitton Coat

Khloe Kardashian Wears Sister Kourtney’s Dress For People’s Choice Awards

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.