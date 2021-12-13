NBA Rumors: Lakers, Knicks, Trail Blazers & Four Other Teams Interested In Trading For Ben Simmons

As the 2021-22 NBA season goes deeper, rumors surrounding Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons continue to heat up. Though they made efforts to fix their relationship with him earlier this season, most people believe that Simmons' departure from the Sixers is inevitable. While he's dealing with his mental issues, the Sixers are active on the market, finding a team that is willing to absorb his massive salary.

Despite his shooting woes, Simmons is still receiving strong interest from aspiring contenders that need additional star power and rebuilding teams that want to speed up their timeline.