'Hardest Time' Of Jennifer Aniston's Life Was During 'Friends'

Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

Jennifer Aniston may have appeared to be at the top of her game throughout her run on Friends decades ago. But according to the actress, who recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about her time filming the sitcom, not everything was what it seemed.

Years after Aniston was flooded with a massive amount of fame due to her beloved role as "Rachel Green," and just after the highly anticipated Friends reunion, which Aniston recently said was a difficult experience, Aniston is looking back at her time on the show.

Impacted By 'Friends' Reunion

First speaking of the recent reunion she had with her cast mates, including Courteney Cox, who played "Monica Geller," Lisa Kudrow, who starred as "Phoebe Buffay," Matt LeBlanc, who acted as "Joey Tribbiani," Matthew Perry, who was "Chandler Bing," and David Schwimmer, who starred in the role of "Ross Geller," Aniston said she didn't know she'd be so impacted by the get-together.

"I think we were just so naive walking into it, thinking, 'How fun is this going to be? They’re putting the sets back together, exactly as they were.' Then you get there and it’s like, 'Oh right, I hadn’t thought about what was going on the last time I was actually here,'" Aniston explained, via Marie Claire.

Troubled Past On Set

According to Aniston, she was taken aback at the emotions she experienced as she and her co-stars finally filmed the reunion fans had been waiting for for years.

"And it just took me by surprise because it was like, 'Hi, past, remember me? Remember how that sucked? You thought everything was in front of you and life was going to be just gorgeous and then you went through maybe the hardest time in your life?'" she recalled. "It was all very jarring and, of course, you’ve got cameras everywhere and I’m already a little emotionally accessible, I guess you could say, so I had to walk out at certain points. I don’t know how they cut around it."

Everything Is A Blessing

While Aniston didn't say what it was that she was so haunted by during filming, she hinted it was something going on in her personal life.

"It was more personal stuff that I had expectations about that sort of shape-shifted, so to speak," she explained. "That was what was jarring, that we all had an idea of what the future was going to be and we were going to go hunker down and focus on this or that and then it all just changed overnight, and that was it. But again, everything’s a blessing if you’re able to look at life’s ups and downs in that way."

Jennifer Aniston May Have Been Signaling to Her Divorce

"And if it all hadn’t happened, I would not be sitting here the woman that I am," Aniston added.

As Friends fans will recall, Aniston married Brad Pitt amid production on the show in 2000. However, after he appeared in a cameo role on the sitcom, the two of them called it quits and right away, rumors swirled regarding Pitt's potential affair with his now-ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, who he went public with very soon after his split from Aniston was confirmed.

