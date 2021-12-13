'Hardest Time' Of Jennifer Aniston's Life Was During 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston may have appeared to be at the top of her game throughout her run on Friends decades ago. But according to the actress, who recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about her time filming the sitcom, not everything was what it seemed.

Years after Aniston was flooded with a massive amount of fame due to her beloved role as "Rachel Green," and just after the highly anticipated Friends reunion, which Aniston recently said was a difficult experience, Aniston is looking back at her time on the show.