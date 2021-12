The Dallas Cowboys had one of the worst defenses in the National Football League last season. They needed an anchor, someone would turn them around right away, and they found him in the Draft.

With the 12th overall pick, the Cowboys took Micah Parsons out of Penn State. He hasn't even been around for a whole season and it's already clear that he's not only the best rookie in the league but also a generational talent to build around for years to come.