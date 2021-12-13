NBA Rumors: Nuggets Could Acquire Kemba Walker For JaMychal Green & Draft Pick

Basketball
Wikimedia Commons

JB Baruelo

Kemba Walker's short stint with the New York Knicks would soon come to an end. After Coach Tom Thibodeau decided to remove him from their official rotation, rumors are circulating that the Knicks would try to get rid of Walker before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. With his age and injury history, the Knicks are expected to have a hard time getting a decent return for the veteran point guard.

However, if they won't demand much assets for Walker, there would surely be teams that are willing to get his service.

Kemba Walker To Denver Nuggets

Wikimedia Commons

One of the teams that could take a chance on Walker before the 2022 NBA trade deadline is the Denver Nuggets. In a recent article, Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network discussed a hypothetical trade idea that would bring Walker to Mile High City in the 2021-22 NBA season.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Nuggets would be sending a trade package that includes JaMychal Green and a 2024 second-round pick to the Knicks in exchange for Walker and the Utah Jazz's 2023 second-round pick.

Why Trading For Kemba Walker Makes Sense For Nuggets?

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Bobcats_vs_Nets_8.jpg

Walker may have shown a massive decline in his performance this season, but bringing him to Denver would still make sense for the Nuggets, especially now that Jamal Murray is still on the sideline with an injury. Though there's already a major improvement in his rehabilitation, it still remains a big question mark when Murray will return to the court.

Trading for Walker would give the Nuggets a veteran help in their backcourt until Murray is 100 percent ready to join the team.

Kemba Walker's On-Court Impact On Nuggets

Walker may have been a disappointment in New York, but it doesn't necessarily mean that the same thing would happen once he starts playing in Denver. If he could regain his rhythm and manage to stay away from any major injury, Walker could boost the Nuggets' performance on the offensive end of the floor.

Aside from temporarily filling the hole left by Murray at the starting point guard position, he would also give them another offensive threat behind Nikola Jokic, a great playmaker, and a decent floor-spacer. This season, he's averaging 11.7 points, 3.1 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Benefit Of Proposed Trade To Knicks

For the Knicks, the proposed trade deal with the Nuggets is about unloading Walker to Denver while adding another future draft asset to their collection. Green may be a decent big man but with the logjam in their frontcourt, they may no longer need him in their rotation. According to Siegel, the Knicks could try flipping Green for veteran help before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Some of the veterans that they could target on the trade market include Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets, Terrence Ross of the Orlando Magic, Malik Beasley of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Jeremy Lamb of the Indiana Pacers.

