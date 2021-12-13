NBA Rumors: Nuggets Could Acquire Kemba Walker For JaMychal Green & Draft Pick

Kemba Walker's short stint with the New York Knicks would soon come to an end. After Coach Tom Thibodeau decided to remove him from their official rotation, rumors are circulating that the Knicks would try to get rid of Walker before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. With his age and injury history, the Knicks are expected to have a hard time getting a decent return for the veteran point guard.

However, if they won't demand much assets for Walker, there would surely be teams that are willing to get his service.