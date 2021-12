Even if they get their best player back, the Suns still need to address the Deandre Ayton situation.

Ayton's camp wanted him to sign a max deal last summer but the franchise was hesitant about committing that much money on the former first overall pick, which is why he's still reportedly unhappy with the organization:

“It didn’t work out and I got it out of my mind right away,” Ayton told The Undefeated . “What I can do to make it rub in everyone’s faces is to bust my ass, work hard and win games with the Suns. At the end of the day, it’s all about winning. If you want to get something and earn something in this league, you have to be a winner. Do something that leads to winning. Me putting my head down and working is just closing out all of that noise. I’m not really worried about all of that."