Trevor Story could be the odd man out in one of the greatest shortstop classes in Major League Baseball history.

The Colorado Rockies failed to keep the talented shortstop who's been linked with the New York Yankees in the past, yet there wasn't much traction on a deal before the lockout.

Now, after watching other infielders like Marcus Semien, Javier Báez, and Corey Seager get paid big bucks, one has to wonder how much a team will be willing to spend on Story.