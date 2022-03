The Texas Rangers were the most aggressive team in all of Major League Baseball during the first couple of days of free agency.

They committed half a billion dollars to fix their middle infield, signing Marcus Semien and Corey Seager to massive deals and shocking the rest of the league.

And even though it's been a while since that happened, people around the league continue to talk about how surprising it was to see a former Finals MVP entering his prime and signing with a struggling team.