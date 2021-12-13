Mike Leach Blasts College Football Players For Opting Out Of Bowl Games

Millions of children dream of one day becoming professional athletes. Unfortunately, their athletic traits, preparation, support, and even luck aren't always on their side.

According to Sportskeeda, only 1.6% of college football players ever make it to the NFL.

To make things even more dramatic, the average length of an NFL career is just 3.3 years, with average career earnings of $3 million.

That's why young players will do whatever it takes to make it to the league, even if that means opting out of somewhat meaningless Bowl games.