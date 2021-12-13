Mike Leach Blasts College Football Players For Opting Out Of Bowl Games

Millions of children dream of one day becoming professional athletes. Unfortunately, their athletic traits, preparation, support, and even luck aren't always on their side.

According to Sportskeeda, only 1.6% of college football players ever make it to the NFL.

To make things even more dramatic, the average length of an NFL career is just 3.3 years, with average career earnings of $3 million.

That's why young players will do whatever it takes to make it to the league, even if that means opting out of somewhat meaningless Bowl games.

Leach Says The Players Have An Obligation

Nonetheless, Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach doesn't seem to think that way.

Leach - who makes $5 million per year - recently called out the players - who don't make a cent - for deciding to opt-out of Bowl games to avoid injury and get ready for the NFL Draft:

“You’ve got an obligation to the place that helped build and develop you and finish it out in the bowl,” Leach said, per USA Today. “That’s part of it. You owe it to your team, you owe it to your fans, you owe it to your coaches and it’s the most bizarre thing in the world to me."

Players Who Opt Out Are Selfish, Says Leach

Leach ridiculized the idea of players skipping these emotional, yet meaningless games, "just" because they want to have a 10-year career in the NFL:

“Somebody says, ‘Well, I can’t play one more game,’” Leach added. “They think they’re going to have a storied 10-year NFL career, and then they can’t play one more college game. Well, that’s ridiculous. I mean, guys will go to the NFL, they’ll make the Pro Bowl and then they’ll play in the Pro Bowl. It’s one of the biggest absurdities that I’ve seen, and it’s selfish, too.”

Leach Thinks NFL Teams Are To Blame

The coach continued his rant by stating that players who are good enough will make it to the NFL anyway and that, if anything, playing in Bowl games will only make them more polished. Even if not many teams run NFL-ready offenses:

“The NFL generally gives them that same advice,” Leach said. “If you’re the NFL, you don’t care if anybody comes out early. Why would you care? Because if you’re good enough to play in that league, you’re gonna play there anyway. And then the more reps you have, the more games you’ve played, the more polished you are, the better shot you have at making the team and the better chance the NFL has of realizing their investment that they’ve put into these guys."

The Coach Says Good Players Will Be Taken Anyway

Coach Leach didn't seem to get the part where players try to preserve their health and protect their bodies to try and become professional athletes. Per him, it's only about showing up how good you are:

“But the league as a whole, well, if you’re good enough to play in that league, they’re gonna get you anyway. And the better you are, the more skills you’ll develop, the better your chances to make the team," he concluded.

Those words aren't likely to be of much help in his next recruiting pitch. The players like to know that their coach has their back and understands the bigger picture.

But for him, at 7-5, the Liberty Bowl and the check he'd cash with a win are more important.

