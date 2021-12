Erika Jayne (Girardi) opened up about starting a hair extension line to launch her new life chapter. The 50-year-old Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star is divorcing her husband of 21 years Tom Girardi after separating in 2020.

The singer is ready to move on with her life after being the poster girl for legal troubles the past two years – from embezzlement allegations to cheating scandals. She named the new hairline after her 2009 album Pretty Mess, a name that resonates deeply.