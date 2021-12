Opening up about the struggles of being in the public eye all the time, Machine Gun Kelly said that forcing a smile in front of the camera makes him feel vulnerable.

"I think I'm new to being vulnerable outside of songs. I see a lot of pictures of me and there's like, smiles on them. It's just weird though because I didn't feel good at all that day and I kind of am sick of smiling on days when I don't feel like smiling," the singer told Drew Barrymore, per PEOPLE.

MGK also said that sometimes he is compelled to flash a smile so that fans don't think he is taking things for granted, for example, while receiving an award. The rapper added that at times, he had to be "super smiley but behind the scenes, there was stuff going on."

This type of situation, according to MGK, puts pressure on him and affects his mental health.