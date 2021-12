Kemba Walker's stint with the New York Knicks is expected to soon come to an end. After playing his 18th game in the 2021-22 NBA season, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has decided to remove Walker from their official rotation. As of now, there are growing speculations that the Knicks would try to move Walker before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

However, instead of simply unloading him and his contract, the Knicks could use him as a trade chip to improve their current roster.