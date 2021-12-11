Luxury Brands Embrace Metaverse Amid Crypto Bubble Fears

Metaverse is loosely defined as a combination of virtual and augmented reality. It is essentially a 3-D virtual environment where people can play, learn, explore, and interact with one another.

Just like in the real world, one can customize their appearance in the metaverse. Fashion brands have paid close attention to this new technology and are now embracing it.

According to new reports, several luxury brands have already made millions in the metaverse and plan on expanding their efforts in this area even further.

Read more below.