Skai Jackson Reveals Her Beauty And Wellness Secrets

Despite being just 19-years-old, American actress and YouTuber Skai Jackson has added many feathers to her cap.

She is not only famous for her acting career and her rise to fame through two Disney channel shows, but she has also authored a memoir about self-acceptance and empowerment.

What's more, Skai has a massive social media following, is known for her strong opinions and clapbacks, and was part of the Times 30 Most Influential Teens of 2016.

And now, the Dancing with the Stars competitor is inspiring her fans with her beauty and self-care routine.

