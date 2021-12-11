Skai Jackson Reveals Her Beauty And Wellness Secrets

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 2914948

Sarah Haider

Despite being just 19-years-old, American actress and YouTuber Skai Jackson has added many feathers to her cap.

She is not only famous for her acting career and her rise to fame through two Disney channel shows, but she has also authored a memoir about self-acceptance and empowerment.

What's more, Skai has a massive social media following, is known for her strong opinions and clapbacks, and was part of the Times 30 Most Influential Teens of 2016.

And now, the Dancing with the Stars competitor is inspiring her fans with her beauty and self-care routine.

Go-to beauty products

Shutterstock | 3695024

When it comes to beauty, Skai doesn't keep any secrets. In an interview with Nylon, the teenager talked about her beauty regimen and revealed that she regularly applies Kiehl's moisturizer after washing her face in the shower. She also swears by the company's avocado eye treatment cream.

The YouTuber has also shared her simple nighttime skincare routine with Into The Gloss and revealed that she uses a washcloth to remove makeup at night, followed by a toner like witch hazel.

"Then I'll go in with a Neutrogena makeup wipe if I feel like I have anything left. Sometimes I'll use an apricot scrub, and I'll put shea butter on my face when I sleep. My face is very sensitive, so I don't like to put too much on it," she told the publication.

And to keep her hair healthy, she uses Jamaican Black Castor Oil.

Strong Immune System

Skai Jackson | Instagram

Aside from using skincare products and following a regimen, Skai also believes a strong immune system is vital to having healthy skin.

The 19-year-old star, who is also the brand ambassador for wellness gummies brand Olly, recently disclosed in an Instagram post that she uses the company's extra strength elderberry gummies to give her immune system an extra boost.

She also told Nylon that she also regularly consumes Olly's Active Immunity gummies, calling them her favorite. "They have zinc and they taste great– they taste like little oranges," she said.

Pumping up the mood

Skai Jackson | Instagram

Skai, who — according to Deadline — will be starring in the upcoming thriller The Man In The White Van, also believes in staying happy as much as possible. And for that, she goes the extra mile by regularly consuming Olly's Hello Happy gummies.

According to one of her Instagram posts, in which she could be seen promoting the product, Skai revealed that she doesn't go to set without her worms.

"These gummies contain Vitamin D & Saffron to help support an upbeat and positive mood. So I’m feeling good even on long, stressful shoot days," she wrote in the caption of her post.

Dealing With Stress

Shutterstock | 564025

With a hectic schedule and the compulsion to stay in the public eye regularly, it's no surprise that Skai also gets stressed out.

She told Nylon that driving stresses her out, and to cope with that, she consumes Olly's Goodbye Stress gummies. But she is not all about relying on gummies to deal with stressful situations.

The star also takes time off work to relax, stay in bed, and watch movies along with her dog, Otis, who she considers her buddy and her "favorite little person."

