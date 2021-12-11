Kate Beckinsale Enjoys The Holidays With Her Family

We’re two weeks shy from Christmas, but Kate Beckinsale isn’t waiting to get in the Holiday Spirit. The Underworld actress has been in notably high spirits since she surprised her parents with a visit last month. Before the reunion, they hadn’t since each other physically for two years, so it was an emotional moment.

Beckinsale has since shared intimate family moments with her 5.1 million Instagram followers. These videos give us an insight into the child-like part of the mother of one, from bouncing on her friend’s laps to stretching out on her father’s.