NFL Rumors: Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Fires Bold Warning Ahead Of Sunday's Game

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Mike_McCarthy.jpg

Ernesto Cova

The Dallas Cowboys have exceeded expectations since the start of the NFL season.

Now, following a bit of a tough stretch with injuries and a bout with COVID-19, they're in control of their destiny and could make a strong push on the NFC East by beating the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Coach Mike McCarthy knows that getting a win is vital for their playoff aspirations and wants to have the players focused and ready to bring their A-Game on the road.

Mike McCarthy Guarantees A Cowboys Win In Washington

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Mike_McCarthy_-_Coach.jpg

The Washington Football Team are also on the rise and right back in the playoff race thanks to their resurging defense.

That's why, on full McCarthy fashion, the controversial coach all but guaranteed a win against their divisional rivals:

“We know what people think of us. We love that,” McCarthy told the media. “We’re comfortable with who we are and where we are. But I’m excited about what’s in front of us because we’re going to win this game. I’m confident in that.”

Dak Prescott Was Fired Up By McCarthy's Remarks

As expected, the coach's words didn't go unnoticed by the team. If anything, it only got QB Dak Prescott fired up and ready to roll:

“F**K yeah,” Prescott said, per USA TODAY. “I don’t think he’s said anything different than everyone in this building’s thoughts. He just voiced it. Now we have to make sure we’re accountable for our words. I think that’s all that is: the coach setting the tone for the week and first day back, making sure everybody understands where his mind is and the team’s mindset is.”

Tony Pollard Says McCarthy Makes Them Play Harder

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:2018_American_Athletic_Conference_Championship_(46138483721).jpg

Running back Tony Pollard was also excited to have coach McCarthy back after his absence with COVID-19, lauding his motivational skills and how he trusts the team to get the job done:

“It makes us go harder,” Pollard said. “It just shows that he believes in us, he puts his trust in us and everything he has, he’s behind us all the way. As a team, it just makes you go harder when you know your coaches are out there defending you, keeping your name up, so it’s big."

Ron Rivera Fires Back At McCarthy

Shutterstock | 165842212

But not everyone was as impressed by McCarthy's words.

In fact, WFT HC Ron Rivera thinks his colleague made a big mistake by stirring the pot so badly before the game:

"I think it's interesting. I don't think it's important," Rivera said, per NFL.com. "I think that's the big mistake, because as far as I'm concerned, you do that for a couple of reasons. One is you want to get in our head. And so I've told our players, 'That's interesting, it's not important. What's important is our preparation, getting ready to play on Sunday.' Secondly, he's trying to convince his team. So, again, I think that's another mistake. Because he's now made it about him and what he said, it's not about his players anymore. So I think that's a big mistake. That's why to me, you don't do those things. What you do is you focus in, you get ready, and you play football. We show up on Sunday, and we'll see what happens."

I guess we'll see, indeed.

