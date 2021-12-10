MLB Rumors: Freddie Freeman, Marcell Ozuna, Clayton Kershaw, And More

It's been a wild couple of weeks around Major League Baseball.

The first days of the free agency gave us some huge moves, with big names like Max Scherzer, Marcus Semien, Kevin Gausman, Javier Báez, and Corey Seager all changing sides.

Then, the lockout came and things have cooled out a bit, or at least, that's what teams want the rest of the league to think.

In reality, all ball clubs are still trying to get their hands on the best players available. Here, we'll discuss the latest rumors on them.