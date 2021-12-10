MLB Rumors: This Is Why The Rangers Had To Pay That Much For Corey Seager

The Texas Rangers were the most aggressive team during Major League Baseball's brief free agency, not because of how many players they signed but because of how much they spent to get it done.

The Rangers offered Marcus Semien $175 million in one of the most shocking deals of the offseason.

Then, they set the bar even higher by giving former World Series MVP Corey Seager a massive 10-year, $325 million contract.

Clearly, they weren't messing around and were willing to break the bank to turn the franchise around ASAP.