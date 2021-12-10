MLB Rumors: This Is Why The Rangers Had To Pay That Much For Corey Seager

Sports


Ernesto Cova

The Texas Rangers were the most aggressive team during Major League Baseball's brief free agency, not because of how many players they signed but because of how much they spent to get it done.

The Rangers offered Marcus Semien $175 million in one of the most shocking deals of the offseason.

Then, they set the bar even higher by giving former World Series MVP Corey Seager a massive 10-year, $325 million contract.

Clearly, they weren't messing around and were willing to break the bank to turn the franchise around ASAP.

Blue Jays Also Wanted To Sign Seager

Shutterstock | 1425053

But more than that, the Rangers had to spend that much money because that could've been the only way to secure a deal with Seager.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Toronto Blue Jays were also quite fond of Seager's talent and were ready to engage in a bidding war for his services:

"It was far from a sure bet -- the Los Angeles Dodgers, with whom Seager had spent his entire career and won a World Series, weren't going anywhere. And Toronto, which had also been in on Semien, was now primed to take a strong run at Seager," Passan reported.

Dodgers Insider Says Seager Was Pressured To Sign With The Rangers

Nonetheless, some think that Seager joining the Rangers was a part of a bigger plan.

Per Dodgers insider David Vasseigh, the star shortstop was pressured by the Players' Union to sign a massive deal to set the bar for other free agents:

“I really believe that he felt a lot of pressure from the Union to take the highest asking price to set the bar," Vassegh said on AM570’s Petros and Money.

Team owners and the MLBPA continue to discuss the upcoming CBA and, in reality, the Dodgers were never close to offering him that much money.

MLB Rumors: Clayton Kershaw's Wife And Corey Seager Could Lure Him To The Rangers

Rangers Could Also Make A Run At Clayton Kershaw

Shutterstock | 340777

After putting together one of the best middle infields in baseball, the Rangers could eye an ace for their rotation as well.

Corey Seager admitted that he's keeping tabs on Clayton Kershaw and that he's trying to convince him to come back home.

Kershaw, a Dallas native, spends the offseason in Texas and is a free agent for the first time in his career, and now that he's welcomed his fourth child; he could be tempted to stay close to home and leave the West Coast once and for all.

Can The Rangers Turn Things Around?

Shutterstock | 188921216

Ok, the Rangers have spent plenty of cash and they're not done yet. But would this be enough to turn around the ball club after a 102-loss season?

Some around the league believe that committing that much money on two players will backfire badly for the Rangers, as two players can single-handedly win ball games.

The Rangers will have to compete for the top of the division with the Houston Astros and are determined to prove that they can sit at the big boy's table, but that will be easier said than done.

