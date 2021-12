Zendaya is learning from her character in Euphoria.

Ahead of the upcoming second season of the HBO show, the 25-year-old actress spoke to Interview magazine with her co-star, Colman Domingo, about learning empathy.

“The show’s intention, for all of us who make it, is to open up the door to empathy for another person’s experience,” Zendaya revealed. “Rue has helped me do that, tremendously."

Zendaya landed the role of Rue on the hit series ahead of season one, which premiered in June 2019