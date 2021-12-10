'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice Did Not Film Engagement Party For Season 12

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas celebrated their Greece engagement with an over-the-top party last Friday at the Bice Cucina restaurant in the Soho neighborhood in New York City. However, unfortunately for fans of the happy couple, the event was not filmed for the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Nearly a week after Giudice and Ruelas celebrated with their family and friends, an insider confirmed to Page Six that the engagement party will not be featured on the new episodes.