'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice Did Not Film Engagement Party For Season 12

famous relationships
Instagram | Teresa Giudice

Lindsay Cronin

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas celebrated their Greece engagement with an over-the-top party last Friday at the Bice Cucina restaurant in the Soho neighborhood in New York City. However, unfortunately for fans of the happy couple, the event was not filmed for the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Nearly a week after Giudice and Ruelas celebrated with their family and friends, an insider confirmed to Page Six that the engagement party will not be featured on the new episodes.

The Latest

Zendaya Says Her 'Euphoria' Character Rue Has Taught Her Empathy

MLB Rumors: Freddie Freeman, Marcell Ozuna, Clayton Kershaw, And More

Why Kate Beckinsale Can't Be In The Same Room As Ryan Reynolds

MLB Rumors: This Is Why The Rangers Had To Pay That Much For Corey Seager

NBA Rumors: Kemba Walker Could Be Traded To Spurs For Dejounte Murray

'RHONJ' Season 12 Wrapped Production Months Ago

Instagram | Teresa Giudice

An insider revealed to Page Six on December 7 that Bravo's cameras were not rolling at the party because production on the new season wrapped months ago.

“The season is done, so it was not even a discussion,” the source said. “The show is not in production.”

Although Giudice and Ruelas' party was not filmed for The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12, several of their cast mates were present, including Jennifer Aydin and her plastic surgeon husband, Dr. Bill Aydin, and Melissa Gorga and her husband, Joe Gorga, who just so happens to be Giudice's younger brother.

Celebrities

January Jones' Dating History: Jason Sudeikis, Ashton Kutcher, Jim Carrey & More

A look at January Jones' most high-profile romantic relationships.

By Alexandra Lozovschi

Jennifer Aydin's Kind Message

Instagram | Teresa Giudice

In addition to the current cast members of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Guidice and Ruelas were also joined by Dina Manzo and her husband, Dave Cantin, the latter of which gave a speech, applauding Ruelas for being selfless, during the event.

On her Instagram page after the event, Aydin shared a sweet message to her co-star.

"Congratulations on the engagement of this magical couple! Bill and I wish you and your families all the best life has to offer! #Strength #Laughter #Love! We know you’ve all been through a lot so just remember that God doesn’t give you what you can’t handle!” it read.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Proves She’s Her Father’s Daughter

Zendaya Stuns Shirtless In Alexander McQueen

An 'Intimate' Event

Instagram | Teresa Giudice

Gorga also took to her Instagram page, where she said, "Congratulations to these two lovebirds on their engagement," along with a photo of herself, husband Joe, Giudice, and Ruelas.

Although Giudice appears to be on speaking terms with other members of the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast, the Page Six insider said she and Ruelas didn't invite a lot of people to their event because they wanted to keep it very “intimate.”

According to the report, there were 40 to 50 people present.

Kids Were Present

Instagram | Teresa Giudice

Among those 40-50 people were Giudice's four daughters, Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, who she shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice, and the two sons of Ruelas, Louie Jr. and Nicholas.

“Teresa’s girls made a very emotional speech about how happy they were for their mother and Louie,” an insider said. “There wasn’t a dry eye in the place, it was beautiful."

Giudice, Ruelas, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo sometime early next year for the upcoming episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey but a premiere date has not yet been set.

Read Next

Must Read

Melissa Gorga Impresses In Strappy Versace Bikini

Kim Kardashian Squats In Skintight Balenciaga Bodysuit

Alexandra Daddario Dazzles In Leggy Carolina Herrera Minidress

Zendaya Rocks Thigh-Skimming Miniskirt With Metallic Boots

Four Times Alexandra Daddario Dropped Our Jaws On The Red Carpet This Year

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.