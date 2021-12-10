NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Hints At Plan After Refusing To Sign Early Extension With Wizards

Basketball
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:2019_Bradley_Beal_(48823805508).jpg

JB Baruelo

Since the 2021 NBA offseason, the Washington Wizards have been telling everyone in the league that they have no intention of trading All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal and undergoing a full-scale rebuild. Beal shared the same sentiment by saying that he intends to finish his NBA career with the Wizards. However, as of now, it seems like Beal is not yet ready to ink a new deal that will keep him longer in Washington.

Instead of signing the massive contract extension that the Wizards offered before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, Beal decided to wait for the summer of 2022 to make a decision.

Bradley Beal Plans To Test 2022 NBA Free Agency

Wikimedia Commons

In a recent appearance on Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast, Beal talked about his decision to test the free agency waters in the 2022 NBA offseason. Though he remains committed to the Wizards, the veteran shooting guard said that he wants to have control over his future in the league.

“I got time, so I kinda hold the cards right now. And one, I’ve never been in this position. I’m kinda embracing that, being able to kinda dictate how I want my future to be and where I want it to be,” Beal said, as quoted by Yahoo Sports.

Bradley Beal Wants Wizards To Become A 'Winning Team'

Wikimedia Commons

Refusing to sign an early contract extension with the Wizards doesn't necessarily mean that Beal is already considering the idea of playing somewhere else next summer. In his interview with Haynes, Beal said that he's still focused on helping the Wizards become a team that can legitimately contend for the NBA championship title.

"I’ve committed to being here twice," Beal said. "Now, I want to see that commitment to me, as well, that we can create a winning team here, a winning environment here."

Outcome Of 2021-22 NBA Season Could Impact Bradley Beal's Decision

The outcome of the 2021-22 NBA season is expected to play a major role in Beal's decision in the 2022 NBA free agency. If the Wizards make their second consecutive appearance in the playoffs and manage to pass the first round, it's hard to see Beal exploring other options next summer. However, if they suffer a disappointing season, he could think of following in the footsteps of other superstars and start finding his way out of Washington.

So far, Beal and the Wizards are establishing an impressive performance this season. They are currently tied with the Miami Heat at the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 15-11 record.

Bradley Beal On Russell Westbrook's Departure

The 2021 NBA offseason marked the end of the partnership between Beal and All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook. After one season of playing together, the Wizards decided to trade Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, and the draft rights to Isaiah Jackson. Beal said that he has no problem that Westbrook decided to leave the Wizards last summer, saying that it's only natural for a "guy in Year 13" to want to win now.

He's also grateful that the Wizards have succeeded to replace Westbrook with "five useful guys," referring to Kuzma, KCP, Harrell, Aaron Holiday, and Spencer Dinwiddie.

