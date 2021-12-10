NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Hints At Plan After Refusing To Sign Early Extension With Wizards

Since the 2021 NBA offseason, the Washington Wizards have been telling everyone in the league that they have no intention of trading All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal and undergoing a full-scale rebuild. Beal shared the same sentiment by saying that he intends to finish his NBA career with the Wizards. However, as of now, it seems like Beal is not yet ready to ink a new deal that will keep him longer in Washington.

Instead of signing the massive contract extension that the Wizards offered before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, Beal decided to wait for the summer of 2022 to make a decision.