Eight Products That Keep Gemma Chan Looking Flawless

If you’re curious how a great beauty like Gemma Chan keeps her hair and skin looking flawless, you can stop wondering now because she’s spilled her secrets. The gorgeous British-Asian star is a spokesperson for L’Oréal Paris so you can be sure she knows what she’s talking about when it comes to beauty.

In an article on People, the 39-year-old Crazy Rich Asians actress says, “It can be very kind of meditative, those steps in a skincare routine, you can find real comfort in that.” That’s why she follows a beauty regimen and loves trying out new products to perfect her routine. Keep scrolling to see her favorites.