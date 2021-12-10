Eight Products That Keep Gemma Chan Looking Flawless

If you’re curious how a great beauty like Gemma Chan keeps her hair and skin looking flawless, you can stop wondering now because she’s spilled her secrets. The gorgeous British-Asian star is a spokesperson for L’Oréal Paris so you can be sure she knows what she’s talking about when it comes to beauty.

In an article on People, the 39-year-old Crazy Rich Asians actress says, “It can be very kind of meditative, those steps in a skincare routine, you can find real comfort in that.” That’s why she follows a beauty regimen and loves trying out new products to perfect her routine. Keep scrolling to see her favorites.

Hair And Fragrance

First up, the Eternals star likes to primp her hair using Davines This is a Dry Texturizer. “There are so many great ones out there, but this is the one I'm using at the moment. It gives just the right amount of texture without weighing down the hair, and it smells so delicious,” she says.

And before stepping out of the house, she likes to spritz on some My Burberry Eau de Parfum. Being a British label, it “reminds me of home.”

Ageless Beauty

To maintain her ageless beauty, the Captain Marvel actress uses skin serums, particularly L'Oréal Paris Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid Serum in the morning and Derm Intensives Retinol Serum at night. The former is for hydrating and plumping the skin, while the latter is for firming.

She’s also a fan of the ZIIP OX Series Nanocurrent Device + Crystal Gel, which is a facial contouring device. “This is a bit pricey, but I think of it as an investment. It gets the blood flowing and encourages [toning of] your facial muscles,” she says.

Face And Body

As for makeup, the style icon swears by L'Oréal Paris, of course, particularly the Colour Riche Lipstick in Devil's Matte-Vocate. She says, “Putting on a bright lipstick is such a great way to lift your mood. I like this classic, punchy red.” Another favorite is the Benefit Cosmetics 24-HR Brow Setter, which she says keeps her eyebrows neat.

Rounding out Chan’s favorite products are the Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant body lotion and the Diptyque Figuier Candle (which, though not exactly a beauty product, is still part of her regimen).

Inner Health

Chan may be a Hollywood A-lister but it’s refreshing to discover that her go-to products are a mix of high-end and drugstore brands. While the gorgeous London-born celeb reaches for these items to maintain her outer glow, she also notes that it’s important not to neglect your inner health. “We all love to look great, but inner and the outer go hand-in-hand for me," she says. "I think it's so important to look after what's going on on the inside as well, and do whatever you need to do to nurture that.”

