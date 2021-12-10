Christina Aguilera All Chaps While Recreating 'Dirrty' Look

Christina Aguilera was quite literally "Dirrty" at the 2021 People's Choice Awards this year. The 40-year-old singer and The Voice judge gave a giant nod to her heyday in an iconic look that ear-marked the early parts of her career - while makeup mogul Kylie Jenner has donned the black-and-yellow chaps outfit for Halloween, Xtina was proving the real deal as she recreated her own look from 2002.

Aguilera showed off while at the high-profile event, also sharing photos on her Instagram. Check them out below.

Taking It Back To 2002

Shutterstock | 2914948

Scroll for the photos, ones bringing back the Stripped era. Aguilera took to the stage on Tuesday night to perform, stripping down to almost the two-toned bikini top and chaps slit pants she donned in the "Dirrty" video, one known for seeing the blonde sweat-drenched, writhing around, and busting out moves from a boxing ring. Of course, it wasn't the exact same outfit, but it was pretty close.

Christina's IG gallery opened with the look, but she also included a classier dress one. Swipe for all of them, just scroll for more.

Didn't Walk Away Empty-Handed

Awards were, at this year's event, handed out to stars including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, JoJo Siwa, plus Aguilera. Taking to her caption, the "Beautiful" hit-maker told fans: "People’s Choice Music Icon." The night also brought her performing hits "Can't Hold Us Down" and "Fighter."

In her acceptance speech, the Grammy winner stated: “I have always strived for my music to communicate messages of empowerment, whether it’s speaking my own truths or giving voice to those unable to do so on their own."

Doing It For The Fighters

Shutterstock | 842245

The Nintendo Switch promo face added: “My artistry has always been for the fighters in this world, for those who face adversity, for those wanting to evoke change, my music is for you.”

Then listing some of her biggest hits, the bombshell continued: “Believing in yourself is often the biggest obstacle of all, and throughout the years I’ve heard your stories about the impact of songs like ‘Beautiful,’ ‘Fighter,’ ‘Can’t Hold Us Down,’ and yes, even ‘Dirrty.’ Thank you for your stories."

Looking Incredible At 40

Aguilera's 7.9 million followers left her over 280,000 likes. Christina has also been making fall 2021 headlines for dropping a redheaded look for her new album. A video of her in jet black and showing off her rust-colored locks ahead of the awards came captioned:

"It’s an honor to receive the first-ever Music Icon award tomorrow at the People’s Choice Awards. I’m so excited to return to the #PCAs stage with a special performance featuring “Somos Nada”! Can’t wait to see all the #Fighters in the audience."

