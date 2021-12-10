Christina Aguilera All Chaps While Recreating 'Dirrty' Look

Christina Aguilera was quite literally "Dirrty" at the 2021 People's Choice Awards this year. The 40-year-old singer and The Voice judge gave a giant nod to her heyday in an iconic look that ear-marked the early parts of her career - while makeup mogul Kylie Jenner has donned the black-and-yellow chaps outfit for Halloween, Xtina was proving the real deal as she recreated her own look from 2002.

Aguilera showed off while at the high-profile event, also sharing photos on her Instagram. Check them out below.