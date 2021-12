JoJo Siwa looked like a total doll while in an adorable, classy, and pink tulle dress by Kate Middleton-adored designer Jenny Packham. The teen dancer and social media sensation got all dressed up for the 2021 People's Choice Awards this week, with photos showing her rocking a fairytale-like gown that afforded Disney princess vibes.

Photos showed the Dancing With the Stars face going for a Hollywood icon finish in her girly look, one she paired with cute high heels. Check it out below.