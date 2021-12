The 41-year-old Australian actress presented the first award of the night. During her presentation, she shared an anecdote of her first encounter with the night's host Oscar award winner Russell Crowe.

She says, "I have to tell you guys a story about the very first time that I met Russell. I was a young actor, I was like 19, and uhm, he was sitting there having dinner with Nicole Kidman at STC. I was like Oh My God, and I went up to them and I was really nervous, and he turned to me, and he looked me right in the eyes, and he just said 'F*ck off'."