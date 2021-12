Miley Cyrus has brand new hair, and she's showing it off in a slinky and slit dress - and she isn't alone. The 29-year-old singer is fresh from photos confirming she's shooting a new music video with SNL star Pete Davidson, with the whole thing coming ahead of the two-some joining forces for the New Year's Eve Special.

While Pete continues to front media outlets for seemingly dating makeup mogul Kim Kardashian, he's now in the news for spending time with Miley. Check it out below.