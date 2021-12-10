Garcelle Beauvais Shimmers In Carolina Herrera Dress

When in doubt, accessorize! It’s Winter, and gloves are back in style, but Garcelle took it up a notch with her bejeweled Sammy K Style fingerless gloves. You can’t help but notice the sparkly hands which accentuated the plain colored dress perfectly. Following the trail down, Garcelle has on shiny silver thigh-high Steve Madden boots – the type that capture your attention as they step into a room. The shiny boots peeked from the thigh-high slit on the Herrera dress, and that's how you make a statement!