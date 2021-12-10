Garcelle Beauvais Shimmers In Carolina Herrera Dress

Garcelle Beauvais knows how to make a fashion statement, and she proved that on the E! People’s Choice Award’s carpet this Wednesday, Dec. 8. The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star shone in a Carolina Herrera shirt-dress and thigh-high shimmery silver boots. The pink dress was playful and formal with the bubbly form and bold belt to hold it in place. There’s no doubt Herrera outdid herself with the exaggerated sleeves and bold collar, but the real show-stoppers were the accessories. Keep reading for a full view of the show-stopping outfit.