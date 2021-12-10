Garcelle Beauvais Shimmers In Carolina Herrera Dress

Garcelle Beauvais knows how to make a fashion statement, and she proved that on the E! People’s Choice Award’s carpet this Wednesday, Dec. 8. The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star shone in a Carolina Herrera shirt-dress and thigh-high shimmery silver boots. The pink dress was playful and formal with the bubbly form and bold belt to hold it in place. There’s no doubt Herrera outdid herself with the exaggerated sleeves and bold collar, but the real show-stoppers were the accessories. Keep reading for a full view of the show-stopping outfit.

Accessories For The Win

When in doubt, accessorize! It’s Winter, and gloves are back in style, but Garcelle took it up a notch with her bejeweled Sammy K Style fingerless gloves. You can’t help but notice the sparkly hands which accentuated the plain colored dress perfectly. Following the trail down, Garcelle has on shiny silver thigh-high Steve Madden boots – the type that capture your attention as they step into a room. The shiny boots peeked from the thigh-high slit on the Herrera dress, and that's how you make a statement!

Glam Team Goodness

The first secret to a show-stopping Red-Carpet appearance is an experienced glam team, and Garcelle Beauvais locked that in on Wednesday. Hairstylist Robear Landeros, Makeup Artist Marie-Flore Beaubien (Ri), and Fashion Stylist Ashley Loewen understood the assignment. When you wear a ponytail, hoop earrings and layered necklaces are the way to go. A ponytail brings your facial features to the fore, so you can’t afford a wobbly eyeliner, stray hair strand, or brow filling. Luckily for Garcelle, her team was on point.

A Face Fit For A Goddess

As a fashionista, you know that great makeup can transform a beautiful outfit into a statement. Garcelle pulled her hair back in a sleek ponytail drawing your attention to her facial structure. Her bold eyeliner and rose-nude lipstick were the perfect combinations to keep our attention to the accessory details. The three-layered silver necklace and hoop earrings were modest for the classy upbeat style. None of the jewelry outshone the other – it was a perfect marriage.

Have Fun While You Slay

Do you know how your outfit can affect your mood? Well, it seems Garcelle caught the upbeat bug from her Carolina Herrera shirt dress. She shared her excitement with her one million Instagram followers while crediting her glam team. She captioned a beautiful shot of her look, “What a fun night! #peopleschoiceawards, dress @carolinaherrera, Gloves @sammykstyle, boots @stevemadden, glam @yourblushmama, hair @robearhair, stylist @ashleyloewen <3.” In another post with the RHOBH co-stars, she said, “We showed up, and showed out.”

