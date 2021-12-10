Zendaya Rocks Thigh-Skimming Miniskirt With Metallic Boots

Zendaya knocked the ball out the park in a futuristic and very leggy shoot for her brand new Interview Mag feature. The 25-year-old actress and singer joins the likes of Miley Cyrus in being profiled by the famous magazine this fall, and the accompanying photoshoot didn't do things by half.

Zendaya went for an unusual and bubble-adorned setup as she rocked a series of edgy outfits - from a bodysuit with a conical structured bra and glitter briefs to a two-piece with thigh boots, the Euporia star definitely brought the heat.