Zendaya Rocks Thigh-Skimming Miniskirt With Metallic Boots

Zendaya knocked the ball out the park in a futuristic and very leggy shoot for her brand new Interview Mag feature. The 25-year-old actress and singer joins the likes of Miley Cyrus in being profiled by the famous magazine this fall, and the accompanying photoshoot didn't do things by half.

Zendaya went for an unusual and bubble-adorned setup as she rocked a series of edgy outfits - from a bodysuit with a conical structured bra and glitter briefs to a two-piece with thigh boots, the Euporia star definitely brought the heat.

All Eyes On Zendaya

Scroll for photos. The Valentino ambassador was initially shot in white boots and a sheer and shiny top as she wore little shorts and a loose outer layer, with subsequent looks bringing in a Beyonce feel via poofy hair and statement black-and-white fabrics - the girlfriend to Tom Holland also got the mega thumbs-up from celebrities as the photos went live on Instagram.

One photo showed the star lifting up her arms and flaunting her rock-hard abs while in a tiny miniskirt and matching crop top, with video effect jazzing it all up.

The above video came with IMag shouting Zendaya as it wrote: "She came from Planet Zendaya @zendaya." Meanwhile, the leggy beauty took to her own account to share moments from the feature, telling fans:

"Had a very special conversation with the extraordinary @kingofbingo for this very special @interviewmag cover, shot by the phenomenal @richieshazam and styled by my one and only @luxurylaw." The shoot brought in likes and comments from actress Lindsay Lohan, plus Bravo face Lisa Rinna. See more below.

Knows What She Wants

Zendaya's feature was lengthy, also bringing out a hard-hitter who knows what she wants. She stated: "I’ve now gotten to the point where I love working with certain photographers that understand light and allow me to play with the lights, because I’m like, “Okay, listen. Your girl likes to have her light from here.”

"I’m always afraid to do things in fear of not being great. But the only way to get great is to be fearless and try," Zendaya added.

Admitting She Doesn't Have 'A Plan'

Zendaya, fresh from the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, also admitted that not everything is planned out for her. The former Disney star continued:

"I don’t necessarily have a plan. I’ve never really thought, “I have to do this by this time and I want to do this by that time.” I just want to do the things that make me happy and bring me joy and fulfill me as an artist, as a person. So, I keep that loose, because if one day it turns into a completely different career path, then I would allow myself to do that."

