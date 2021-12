Chloe Grace Moretz made an appearance at The Tonight Show to promote her latest film Mother/Android.

While chatting with host Jimmy Fallon, Moretz had to answer the rumors about a third Kick-Ass movie, which fans have long been asking for.

According to Chloe, she is very much willing to return as Hit-Girl but she has one condition before signing in again on the popular franchise.

