Crumbley Shooting Survivors File Lawsuit Against Oxford Schools

Ethan Crumbley opened fire inside Michigan's Oxford High School last week, injuring seven of his fellow students and killing four.

The attack was premediated, authorities say, and the 15-year-old has been charged as an adult with murder, terrorism, assault and weapons possession. His parents, meanwhile, have been charged with four counts involuntary manslaughter.

But it is not just Ethan and his parents who need to be held responsible for the shooting, the Oxford school district must face consequences as well, according to two survivors.