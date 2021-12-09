Kyle Clinkscales Disappearance: Investigators Catch Break After 45 Years

Auburn University student Kyle Clinkscales went missing on his way back to school in 1976.

Clinkscales was last seen at the LaGrange Moose Lodge, where he bartended. The young man allegedly left the bar to drive back to Auburn, and then seemingly vanished.

For decades, authorities have investigated Clinkscales's disappearance as a homicide, questioning several witnesses and interviewing people who knew Kyle.

But investigators were never able to catch a break in the case. That changed this week, when they discovered Clinkscales' car.

