NFL Rumors: Jerry Jones Explains The Real Issue With The Cowboys' Offense

The Dallas Cowboys were one of the most surprising teams during the start of the NFL season.

And even though it seemed like they hit a wall in November, America's Team is getting healthier and looking forward to what's to come.

They're currently in control of the NFC East and look poised to host a playoff game.

Nonetheless, their offense has been quite off the mark over the past couple of weeks, and team owner Jerry Jones is far from satisfied with that.