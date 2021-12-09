NFL Rumors: Jerry Jones Explains The Real Issue With The Cowboys' Offense

NFL
Shutterstock | 420274

Ernesto Cova

The Dallas Cowboys were one of the most surprising teams during the start of the NFL season.

And even though it seemed like they hit a wall in November, America's Team is getting healthier and looking forward to what's to come.

They're currently in control of the NFC East and look poised to host a playoff game.

Nonetheless, their offense has been quite off the mark over the past couple of weeks, and team owner Jerry Jones is far from satisfied with that.

Jones Says Receivers Need To Run Better Routes

Jones recently called out the receivers for making Dak Prescott's job more difficult.

Per the controversial owner, the wideouts need to do a better job of running routes:

“The thing that you’re seeing is sometimes the pass looks errant is because the receiver, for instance, ran the route two yards, cut it off two yards shorter," Jones told the Dallas Morning News. "He should be out two more yards before he makes his cuts. It can make all the difference in the world as far as his ability to separate. It has a relativeness to the other receivers."

Jones Wants Better Execution From The Wideouts

Shutterstock | 169666

Jones went on by stating that the players need to execute better:

"And, so, if you’re not really crisp on the way the play was designed, relative to how many yards you go, the cut, then your passing game can look really off. That’s one of the answers: better routes,” Jones added.

Needless to say, having CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper as full participants in team practices after some time on the sidelines is going to give their passing game a massive boost going forward.

Cowboys Owner Raves About Micah Parsons And Their Defense

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Micah_Parsons.jpg

Jones looked pretty excited about having Neville Gallimore, Randy Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence finally all ready to go and playing side by side with Micah Parsons:

“I’m going to freeze it in time as far as this season is concerned — when all three of them are out there at the same time, and all three of them have a play where they’ve quote ‘got their hands down,’" Jones said. "But all three of them are in a pressure call or a pressure situation on defense, that’s going to be one that I want a picture of and I want to freeze it for a long time. Have all three of them pressure."

The owner lauded his star rookie's versatility and all the options it gives them going forward:

" … Moving [Parsons] around is the ticket, especially when you’re sitting here picturing Gregory and you’re picturing Lawrence out there. Now, the good news is that Lawrence, Gregory, they can move down and inside. And so, those give you a lot of options relative to Micah being outside now," Jones concluded.

Ezekiel Elliott Shares Encouraging Update On His Injured Knee

Shutterstock | 4559857

The Cowboys will get a big injury boost ahead of their divisional clash vs. Washington, as Ezekiel Elliott confirmed that he can continue to play through his knee injury:

“It’s football, you’re never going to be 100 percent; might be 100 percent the first day of camp,” Elliott said, as quoted by ProFootballTalk “It’s a tough game. But, yeah, I take a lot of pride in being out there. You are going have to drag me off the field.”

Elliott has been somewhat limited over the past month or so but it seems like there's no risk of aggravating his knee.

And while Tony Pollard continues to do a solid job subbing in for him, Elliott will still play a crucial role in the team's playoff aspirations.

