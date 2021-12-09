NFL Rumors: Jerry Jones Explains The Real Issue With The Cowboys' Offense

Jones looked pretty excited about having Neville Gallimore, Randy Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence finally all ready to go and playing side by side with Micah Parsons:
“I’m going to freeze it in time as far as this season is concerned — when all three of them are out there at the same time, and all three of them have a play where they’ve quote ‘got their hands down,’" Jones said. "But all three of them are in a pressure call or a pressure situation on defense, that’s going to be one that I want a picture of and I want to freeze it for a long time. Have all three of them pressure."
The owner lauded his star rookie's versatility and all the options it gives them going forward:
" … Moving [Parsons] around is the ticket, especially when you’re sitting here picturing Gregory and you’re picturing Lawrence out there. Now, the good news is that Lawrence, Gregory, they can move down and inside. And so, those give you a lot of options relative to Micah being outside now," Jones concluded.