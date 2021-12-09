MLB Rumors: Potential Destinations For Anthony Rizzo

Sports
Shutterstock | 189939508

Ernesto Cova

Not so long ago, Anthony Rizzo was one of the most sought-after players around Major League Baseball.

And even though his brief tenure with the New York Yankees wasn't exactly impressive, he's still one of the best defensive first basemen around the league.

Rizzo is now an unrestricted free agent and is expected to draw a lot of interest around the league, especially given he's not expected to fetch a huge contract.

In the following paragraphs, we'll discuss the most likely destinations and best fits for him.

Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves fully expect to reach an agreement with Freddie Freeman once free agency resumes.

Nonetheless, recent reports claim that the reigning champions are looking at both Anthony Rizzo and Matt Olson as potential replacements in case they can't retain their star first baseman:

"The Braves explored first-base alternatives such as Olson and free agent Anthony Rizzo in November while Freeman lingered on the open market; Freeman, at the moment, is not a member of their team," reported Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

San Diego Padres

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:2016-10-22_Anthony_Rizzo_1.jpg

The San Diego Padres were reportedly in talks to acquire Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs before he landed in the Bronx, per MLB Trade Rumors.:

"With Rizzo now set to enter the free agent market, it stands to reason that the Padres might still have interest in the veteran, especially since the power is a continued need for the team," read the report.

Albeit not the best or most powerful hitter, Rizzo would still be a big upgrade over Padres' first baseman Eric Hosmer.

Boston Red Sox

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Anthony_Rizzo_(42646469820).jpg

The Boston Red Sox are fully expected to be one of the most aggressive teams in free agency.

They already made a big splash to improve their rotation and now they need to address their first baseman situation.

The Red Sox will try to keep Kyle Schwarber at Fenway Park but they need to have a plan B as well.

Should Schwarber leave, Bobby Dalbec would be their only realistic option. Needless to say, Rizzo would be a big step up from that.

New York Yankees

Shutterstock | 189939508

And last but not least, there's always the chance that Rizzo and the Yankees reach an agreement to extend their marriage.

The Bronx Bombers are reportedly also keeping tabs on Freddie Freeman but they don't seem likely to spend big bucks in free agency.

Bob Klapisch of the Newark Star-Ledger reported that Rizzo enjoyed his brief stint with the Yankees and that he's looking forward to re-signing with them. Of course, it'll all depend on how much Brian Cashman is willing to spend.

