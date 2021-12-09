MLB Rumors: Potential Destinations For Anthony Rizzo

Not so long ago, Anthony Rizzo was one of the most sought-after players around Major League Baseball.

And even though his brief tenure with the New York Yankees wasn't exactly impressive, he's still one of the best defensive first basemen around the league.

Rizzo is now an unrestricted free agent and is expected to draw a lot of interest around the league, especially given he's not expected to fetch a huge contract.

In the following paragraphs, we'll discuss the most likely destinations and best fits for him.