Against all odds, the Atlanta Braves managed to go the distance and win the World Series last season.

Albeit not the best team in Major League Baseball and despite not having Ronald Acuña Jr. nor Marcell Ozuna, Brian Snitker's team got hot when it mattered the most and will now hang another banner on their stadium.

Nonetheless, the honeymoon didn't last long in Georgia, as the team couldn't reach an agreement with fan favorite Freddie Freeman, who'll now become an unrestricted free agent.