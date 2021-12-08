Dozens Of Students Charged For Threatening To 'Kill People' Like Ethan Crumbley

News
[Mikesington][Twitter]

Damir Mujezinovic

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Crumbley last week opened fire inside Michigan's Oxford High School, killing four of his fellow students and injuring seven.

Since the authorities believe his actions were premediated, Ethan has been charged as an adult with murder, terrorism, assault and weapons possession. His parents also face charges.

As Michigan still mourns the four students tragically murdered in the shooting, teenagers across the state are making threats similar to those Ethan made prior to embarking on his bloody rampage -- and authorities are deeply alarmed.

Read more below.

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Spurs Could Acquire Ben Simmons For Dejounte Murray, Devin Vassell & Doug McDermott

Zendaya Aims To Represent Black Beauty And Culture The Right Way

Dozens Of Students Charged For Threatening To 'Kill People' Like Ethan Crumbley

NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook To Knicks For Evan Fournier, Kevin Knox II & Derrick Rose In Proposed Deal

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To Trail Blazers, Brandon Ingram To Sixers In Suggested Three-Team Deal

Copycat Threats

As reported by Detroit's WXYZ, counties in the region are investigating threats similar to the ones Crumbley made.

In Wayne County, at least 12 students have been charged for threatening violence against a school. One person has been charged with possession of a weapon in school.

Oakland County authorities are investigating seven similar cases, while those in Macomb County have charged at least five students for making threats.

Additionally, two students have been charged in Washtenaw County.

In short, Crumbley's actions appear to have inspired a wave of school shooting threats.

News

Ethan Crumbley's Older Brother Speaks Up

Eli Crumbley, the older brother of Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley, is now speaking up.

By Damir Mujezinovic

Prosecutor Alarmed

[WXYZ-TV Detroit | Channel 7][YouTube]

Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit explained to WXYZ that "people are making threats" and saying "'I’m going to bomb the school. I’m going to kill people."

"We been working with law enforcement on search warrants," Savit continued, stressing that those who make violent threat will be held accountable and face charges.

"Even if you believe you make it through an anonymous social media account, law enforcement has ways to track you down and find you and when that happens, you’re going to get charged," the prosecutor said.

Alexandra Daddario Engaged To Andrew Form, The 'Formidable Love Of Her Life'

Michigan Shooter's Mom Wrote Fawning Letter To Trump

'Don't Do It'

Savit told teens who are thinking about making violent threats to think twice.

"Any student out there in Washtenaw or in any place is listening to this, considering doing something like this, don't do it. It can really disrupt your life," he said.

The prosecutor added that he hopes recent arrest and charges taking place across the region will send a clear message to those thinking about threatening their peers.

"I can’t predict the future, but it is my hope that as people see how seriously these are being taken that the threats stop," he stated.

Copycat Crime

Copycat crime is a well known phenomenon, defined as "a criminal act that is modeled after or inspired by a previous crime that has been reported in the media or published in fiction" by Psychology Today.

According to forensic psychologist Joni E Johnston, most copycat crimes occur within two years of the incident they are modeled after or inspired by, and they are usually committed by individuals predisposed to violence.

Crime related media and news often inspire violent individuals to copy a crime, per Johnston.

Read Next

Must Read

Chloë Grace Moretz Rocks Leggy Miniskirt With Louis Vuitton Coat

Salma Hayek Dazzles Braless In Barbie-Pink Dress

Melissa Gorga Impresses In Strappy Versace Bikini

Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Toned Body

Chanel West Coast Drops Her First NFT

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.