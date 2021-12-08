Dozens Of Students Charged For Threatening To 'Kill People' Like Ethan Crumbley

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Crumbley last week opened fire inside Michigan's Oxford High School, killing four of his fellow students and injuring seven.

Since the authorities believe his actions were premediated, Ethan has been charged as an adult with murder, terrorism, assault and weapons possession. His parents also face charges.

As Michigan still mourns the four students tragically murdered in the shooting, teenagers across the state are making threats similar to those Ethan made prior to embarking on his bloody rampage -- and authorities are deeply alarmed.

