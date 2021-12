Former New Orleans Saints player Glenn Foster Jr. was arrested this weekend in in Reform, a town in Alabama's Pickens County, after being spotted driving up to 90 mph in a 45-mph zone.

The 31-year-old was taken to the Pickens County jail and booked on three counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempt to elude.

On Monday, Foster died.

What happened between Saturday and Monday, and how did the former NFL player pass away? That's exactly what his family is trying to find out.